COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Gallia County on Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

The age of the person is unknown. In addition, three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Gallia County on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,268 cases of COVID-19 (since March 2020) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of three since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths (one new), 137 hospitalizations, and 2,181 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,268 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 292 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 367 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 338 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 288 cases (27 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 198 cases (1 new case, 39 hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 44 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight active cases and 1,416 total cases (1,272 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 37 deaths, 1,371 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,416 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 132 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 204 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 203 cases (19 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

70-79 — 150 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 64 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 29 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,975 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 1,312 second doses for a total of 3,287 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,737 were Moderna, 1,535 were Pfizer, and 15 were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,839 total cases (since March 2020) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, four more than Monday. Of those, 1,793 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

A breakdown of the cases by age in Mason County was not available on Tuesday. According to DHHR, the age ranges for 1,825 of the COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 264 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 5.39 on Tuesday with a 1.02 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,628 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,535), bringing Ohio’s overall case count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,002,822 cases. There were 142 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 88) and 12 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 9). On Tuesday, 42 deaths were reported (since Friday). As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week, those updates have typically been made on Tuesday and Friday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,883,634 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 24.67 percent of the population. A total of 1,631,464 people, 13.96 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 138,429 cases with 2,613 deaths. There was an increase of 327 cases from Monday and one new death. DHHR reports a total of 2,373,790 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.28 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.46 percent. There are 5,526 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 444,003 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 270,281 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

