Recognizing the abilities of all

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners recognized March 2021 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, signing a proclamation during Thursday’s regular meeting.

Kay Davis, Superintendent of the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities was on hand for the signing. Participants at Inclusions in Middleport are also celebrating the month.

The proclamation signed by Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle read in part,

Ohio’s county boards of developmental disabilities were established by the Ohio General Assembly on October 25, 1967;

The mission and purpose of Ohio’s county boards of DD remain as strong as ever, with county boards continuing to provide vital supports and resources to Ohioans with developmental disabilities and their families;

People with developmental disabilities served by the Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities, their families, friends, neighbors, and co-workers encourage everyone to focus on the abilities of all people;

The most effective way to increase this awareness is through everyone’s active participation in community activities and the openness to learn and acknowledge each individual’s contribution;

Policies must be developed, attitudes shaped, and opportunities offered that allow people with developmental disabilities to live as independently and productively as possible in our community;

We encourage all citizens to foster and support such opportunities that include full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities;

Therefore, we the Meigs County Commissioners do hereby proclaim March 2021 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and offer full support to efforts that assist people with disabilities to make choices that enable them to live successful lives and realize their potential;

We urge all citizens to join in this celebration by spreading awareness of the many contributions offered by people with developmental disabilities in our community.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved a resolution for the Department of Job and Family Services to apply for funding with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the public transit program. There are five funding opportunities which are being applied for.

Approved the purchase of a 2004 Buick Rendezvous for the Department of Job and Family Services.

Approved the Solid Wast Management Plan of the Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton Solid Waste Management District.

Noted that they are waiting for approval from the funding agency before moving forward with the award of the contract for the Rutland Sewer Project. The loan bid from Bear Construction was in the amount of $3,793,855.

The March 25 meeting of the Meigs County Commissioners will be held at 1 p.m. at the Chester Courthouse, the oldest courthouse in the state.

Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities Supt. Kay Davis is pictured with Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.24-DD-Month-1.jpg Meigs County Board of Developmental Disabilities Supt. Kay Davis is pictured with Meigs County Commissioners Jimmy Will, Shannon Miller and Tim Ihle. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Participants from Inclusions are pictured at the location in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.24-DD-Month-2.jpg Participants from Inclusions are pictured at the location in Middleport. Mary Miller | Courtesy photo A banner hangs outside the Inclusions location in Middleport. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.24-DD-Month-3.jpg A banner hangs outside the Inclusions location in Middleport. Mary Miller | Courtesy photo

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

