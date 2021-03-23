GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The most recent livestock report as submitted by United Producers, Inc., 357 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio, 740-446-9696.

Date of Sale: March 17

Total Headage: 302

Feeder cattle (#1 cattle / based on in-weight)

Yearling Steers 600-700lbs: $135.00 – $142.00; 700-800lbs: $112.00 – $130.00; Yearling Heifers 600-700lbs: $102.00 – $132.00; 700-800lbs: $112.00 – $120.00; Steer Calves 300-500lbs: $135.00 – $164.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $158.00; Heifer Calves 300-400lbs: $120.00 – $155.00; 400-500lbs: $120.00 – $150.00; 500-600lbs: $120.00 – $138.00; Feeder Bulls 250-400lbs: $140.00-$160.00; 400-600lbs: $125.00-$151.00; 600-800 pounds: $116.00 – $140.00; #2 & #3 Feeder Cattle: $60.00 – $120.00

Cows & fat cattle

Comm/Utility: $30.00 – $60.00; Canner/Cutter: $5.00 – $30.00; Bred Cows: $690.00 – $1025.00

Bulls

All Weights: $70.00 – $86.00

Small animals

Sows: $14.00 – $40.00; New Crop Lambs: $250.00 – $300.00; Aged Sheep: $80.00 – $100.00; Meat Type Kid Goats: $100.00 – $120.00; Aged Goats: $185.00 – $400.00

Comments: Sheep and Goat Sale, March 24; next graded feeder calf sale, April 3; farm machinery consignment, small animal and champion source sale, April 10.