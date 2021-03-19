Will resigns from Eastern BOE

REEDSVILLE — Long time Eastern Local Board of Education member Adam Will stepped down as a member of the board at this week’s regular meeting.

Will was the board’s longest serving member. Remaining board members are Floyd Ridenour, Sammi Mugrage, Jessica Staley and Brandon Buckley.

Will released a statement on Thursday on his Facebook page to the residents of the district he has served for the past 13 years. The statement, which Will gave The Daily Sentinel permission to run, read as follows:

Yesterday evening, during its regular monthly meeting, the Eastern Local Board of Education voted to formally accept my resignation as a member of the Board of Education.

For the last 13 years, it has been a privilege to serve on the Eastern Local Board of Education. Having first ran while a senior at Eastern, I have always endeavored to do my part to make our part of Southeastern Ohio an even better place to live, work, get an education, and raise a family.

I want to thank the citizens of Eastern Local for placing their confidence in me since 2007.

Over those years, we’ve accomplished a great deal. We negotiated with our employees to stop insurance from continuing to grow out of control. We negotiated raises for our dedicated staff with a very limited revenue stream. We hired great administrators who continue to lead the way in innovation and educational opportunities. I am convinced that Eastern Local is the best school district in our part of Ohio.

We’ve also navigated some challenges. Administrative turnover, a board that at times was deeply divided, and financial crises that threatened to significantly impede our mission. We’ve seen the rise and fall of ECOT, the mismanagement of ODE standards and evaluations, and the rise of alternatives to traditional education.

Over the last year, we have encountered significant disruption to our way of life and education because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This season has caused all of us increased levels of angst and anxiety. The last year has given all of us many sleepless nights and left us frustrated.

After consulting my wife and friends and much prayer and reflection, I have decided that now is the time to resign. Eastern is in the hands of a good administrative team. The remaining 4 board members are excellent people, who care deeply about our district and our kids. I consider each of them friends and colleagues and will miss working with them.

As I reflect on my time at Eastern, I know I haven’t always made popular decisions. But each time I voted or engaged in district work, I can rest easy knowing that I tried to do what I believed what was best for the students and staff, and our community as a whole. Each decision was prayed about, and I believe that I have done my best.

Eastern Local deserves the best. It’s the best place to raise a family. And I’ll always be proud to be an Eagle. Thank You.

Information on filling the vacancy on the board will be posted to the Eastern Local School District website in the coming days.

More on Wednesday’s Eastern Local Board of Education meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Sentinel.

