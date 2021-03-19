Remembering Paul Simon

GALLIPOLIS — The arts mean something different for everyone, but nearly all agree on the importance of leaving a legacy behind which will continue allowing for the next leaders and students of artistic endeavors to push forward.

The Ariel-Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Centre, also known as the Ariel Opera House, remembers its board president, Paul Simon, who died Feb. 25, as such an individual. He was born April 14, 1967, to Dr. Mel Simon and Lydia Sarzaba Simon.

Simon is survived by his parents, wife Dr. Agnes Enrico-Simon and son Jacob Paul Simon.

“Our friend Paul found real power in giving, especially to the Ariel,” said Ariel Executive Director Lora Snow. “He showed us how giving is a two sided thing. First, it’s what it does to yourself. It gives you the experience of others, their personalities and families and it also lets other people experience you. I think Paul showed us how giving helps make us kinder while building something for the community.”

Ariel colleagues described Simon a “renaissance man.”

Simon was noted for running his farm while also having owned an antique shop at one point in time. He was an art collector and served as West Virginia’s Mason County Emergency Team head. He started an art gallery in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. He also worked on the Main Street Committee.

“Paul was a man of integrity and strength and his was a life based on giving back to our community,” said Ariel Board Vice-President Jason Holdren. “He had a gift of communication that put everyone at ease. He loved his family, the community, the arts and the Ariel.”

Simon served with the Community Foundation of Mason County which helped disperse monetary support to area civic programs. Among those programs, a musical string instrument program was funded and then overseen by The Ohio Valley Symphony in schools.

He was also a Rotarian and helped support his father’s medical mission in the Philippines as well as other local endeavors.

