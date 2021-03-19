K-9 officer joins Pomeroy PD

POMEROY — K-9 Officer Jeff Morris, and his partner Maximus, were recently hired by the Pomeroy Police Department.

Officer Morris was sworn in during the Pomeroy Village Council meeting on March 18.

Officer Morris has been the handler of Maximus for approximately two years. Maximus is both a state and nationally certified law enforcement K-9 and is used to detect narcotics and perform various article searches.

Officer Morris and Maximus will be on-duty regularly but will also be deployed during special operations, when needed. Maximus will also be available to other local agencies that may need K-9 assistance.

“We are proud to have Officer Morris and Maximus as part of our team with the Pomeroy Police Dept. It is our belief they will be tremendous asset to Pomeroy and Meigs County as a whole,” stated Pomeroy Police Chief Chris Pitchford.

Information provided by Chief Chris Pitchford.