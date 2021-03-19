Posted on by

Legion recognizes 70 year member


Legion members in attendance for this presentation included(left to right) Dan Arnold, Ed Durst, Paul Kloes, Commander John Hood, Wayne Thomas and Ray Kloes.

Paul Kloes, 70 year Legion member


Legion members taking part in the presentation included (left to right) Dan Arnold, Ed Durst, Paul Kloes, Commander John Hood.


Drew Webster Post #39 of the American Legion in Pomeroy recently had the honor to present World War II Veteran Paul Kloes of Pomeroy with his 70 year membership pin. At a small ceremony held at his home, Kloes was presented with a 70 year pin and certificate commemorating his many years of service to the American Legion.

As a young man, Kloes quit high school and joined the Navy during WWII. Following his military service, he returned to Meigs County and finished his schooling at Pomeroy High School.

Information and photos courtesy of Kathy Thomas.

