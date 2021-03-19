Construction set for OVB Bend Area office

MASON, W.Va. — Ohio Valley Bank’s Bend Area Office will be undergoing construction next week.

The work, scheduled to begin Monday, March 22, is set to last approximately three weeks. During this time, the drive-thru will be repaired, which will result in a temporary closure. However, the lobby will be open with extended hours for customer convenience.

Starting Monday, lobby hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Once repairs are complete, normal hours will resume.

In addition, all OVB lobbies are set to reopen Monday. OVB’s Holzer Banking Center will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, while the Gallipolis Walmart Office will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. All other bank locations will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Also starting Monday, March 22, the Mini Bank located in downtown Gallipolis, drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Drive-thru hours for OVB’s Wellston and Oak Hill offices will continue to be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. All other OVB drive-thru locations will continue to be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.

As per state mandates in Ohio and West Virginia, masks will be required and social distancing measures will be maintained in OVB lobbies.

Customers are encouraged to continue taking advantage of OVB’s many contactless banking channels. In addition to the bank’s growing ATM network, services such as online account opening and loan applications, online/mobile banking in the App store and at www.ovbc.com, as well as OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB are available. Updates regarding OVB’s pandemic response are available at www.ovbc.com/covid-19. Should customers have any questions or need help with OVB’s contactless services, call 800-468-6682 or email callcenter@ovbc.com.

Information provided by OVB.