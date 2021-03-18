COVID vaccinations continue in region… Latest case data

OHIO VALLEY — More than 20 percent of the population in Mason, Meigs and Gallia Counties have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to numbers provided by the state health departments on Thursday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 5,984 total doses have been administered to Mason County residents as of Thursday. The website states that 22.6 percent of the population has had one dose administered.

The Ohio Department of Health reports that 6,543 people in Gallia County have started the COVID-19 vaccine process, which is 21.88 percent of the population. A total of 4,019 people (13.44 percent of the population) have completed the vaccine process.

In Meigs County, ODH reports 4,966 people have started the vaccine process, which is 21.68 percent of the population. A total of 2,019 people have completed the vaccine process (12.71 percent of the population).

In Ohio, people age 40 and order, along with those with certain medical conditions will be eligible to be vaccinated as of Friday morning. All Ohio residents age 16 and older will be eligible as of March 29, announced Governor Mike DeWine earlier this week.

Vaccines in Ohio can be scheduled at the website gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

In Meigs and Gallia Counties, vaccines are available at Fruth Pharmacy, Hopewell Health Centers, Swisher & Lohse Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Holzer Health System Gallipolis, and the local health departments. Contact each location regarding appointment availability or visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

On Monday, Governor Jim Justice stated West Virginians aged 16 and older with underlying medical conditions are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, along with all essential workers of any age.

The list of eligible conditions include asthma, heart disease, high blood pressure, intellectual disabilities, autoimmune disorders and more. Pregnant residents are also eligible and the caretakers of those with some diseases. All residents 50 and over have already been eligible for a vaccine.

There are a few options for those in West Virginia who wish to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. West Virginia has established a vaccine scheduling website at www.vaccinate.wv.gov or you can also call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locally, Mason County has set up a centralized vaccine location in the former Goodwill store on Third Street in Point Pleasant but an appointment made through the state is required.

Ohio Public Health Advisory system

Meigs and Gallia Counties remain unchanged on Ohio’s Public Health System in on Thursday’s update.

Meigs County remains at the “yellow” level one advisory, meeting only one indicator. Additionally, Meigs County has the lowest occurrence in the state of Ohio for the past two weeks with a rate of 21.83 cases per 100,000 population.

Gallia County remains at the “orange” level two advisory, meeting two of seven indicators. For the past two weeks Gallia County has reported 19 total cases for an incidence rate of 63.55 cases per 100,000 population.

Statewide, as of March 18 the state of Ohio’s incidence rate 143.8 cases per 100,000 population, down from 155 cases per 100,000 last Thursday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,262 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. This is an increase of four since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 40 deaths, 136 hospitalizations, and 2,159 presumed recovered individuals (seven new) as of Thurday.

Age ranges for the 2,262 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 291 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 305 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 325 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 337 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 287 cases (26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 196 cases (1 new case, 39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations)

Age unknown — 40 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five active cases and 1,409 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,369 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. The next update from the Meigs County Health Department is expected on Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,409 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 130 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses for a total of 3,085 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,616 were Moderna, 1,469 were Pfizer, and zero were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,825 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, one more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,777 are confirmed cases and 48 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 41 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,825 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 154 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 11 probable cases)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 263 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 267 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 31 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 9.16 on Thursday with a 2.07 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,458 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,604). There were 81 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 98) and 8 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Thursday, a total of 2,567,312 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 21.96 percent of the population. A total of 1,484,761 people, 12.70 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 136,716 cases with 2,570 deaths. There was an increase of 382 cases from Wednesday and five new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,330,287 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.31 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.78 percent. There are 5,301 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 405,421 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 252,246 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

