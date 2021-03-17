Single-digit increase in local cases reported

OHIO VALLEY — Single-digit additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported six additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Mason County.

COVID vaccine clinic

The Meigs County Health Department will be hosting a “first come, first serve” first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday for residents who are eligible under the current vaccine guidelines in Ohio. The clinic is open to any individual who meets the qualifications for Phase 1 or 2 which has been announced including those age 50 and older. The clinic will take place from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. at the Meigs County Fairgrounds. Individuals may be asked to show proof that they are in the current phase groups.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,258 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update. This is an increase of two since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 40 deaths, 136 hospitalizations (1 new), and 2,152 presumed recovered individuals (three new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,258 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 304 cases (3 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

40-49 — 324 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

50-59 — 337 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 287 cases (26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 195 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 155 cases (39 hospitalizations (1 new))

Age unknown — 40 deaths

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five active cases and 1,409 total cases (1,265 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,369 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are typically reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday’s report had not yet been received as of press time but will be reported in an upcoming edition.

Age ranges for the 1,409 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 130 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 201 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 202 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses for a total of 3,085 vaccinations. Of the vaccines given by the health department, 1,616 were Moderna, 1,469 were Pfizer, and zero were Johnson & Johnson.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,824 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, six more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,774 are confirmed cases and 50 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 41 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,824 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 153 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 304 cases (plus 12 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 299 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 263 cases (plus 9 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 265 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 232 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 218 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 31 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 9.70 on Wednesday with a 2.24 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,458 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,604). There were 81 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 98) and 8 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 10). On Wednesday, zero deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,495,544 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 21.35 percent of the population. A total of 1,450,278 people, 12.41percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 136,334 cases with 2,565 deaths. There was an increase of 315 cases from Tuesday and 19 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,320,735 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.31cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.90 percent. There are 5,206 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 396,970 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 247,203 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

