2020 OSBA Media Honor Roll… Meigs Local recognizes Hawley

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs Local School District recently named Sarah Hawley of The Daily Sentinel to the Ohio School Boards Association 2020 Media Honor Roll.

The Media Honor Roll recognizes media representatives statewide for fair and balanced reporting of news about public schools. Media representatives from more than 100 Ohio newspapers and radio and television stations were honored by their local school districts.

Criteria for selection by the local school districts include the media representative’s efforts to get to know the superintendent, board president, and district mission and goals; report school news in a fair, accurate and balanced manner; give a high profile to positive news about schools; visit the schools; and maintain a policy of “no surprises” by sharing information with school officials.

“OSBA is pleased that so many school districts around the state participated in the 2020 Media Honor Roll program,” said OSBA Chief Executive Officer Rick Lewis. “OSBA joins those districts in congratulating the honorees and thanking them for fairly and accurately reporting on the successes of students, teachers and school boards, as well as conveying the many challenges they face.”

OSBA sends personalized certificates to school boards to help them honor reporters, editors and news outlets. OSBA also recognizes the honorees in its Journal magazine and on its website.

Founded in 1955, OSBA leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacy and creative solutions

“I am humbled and honored to receive this recognition from Meigs Local and the OSBA,” Hawley said. “Reporting on the schools in Meigs County, including activities in the classroom, the work of the Board of Education and the administration, and other events, is a vital role of a journalist at a community newspaper. This past year has been difficult for the schools as they work through the COVID-19 pandemic, making the role of the local newspaper in providing information to the public regarding how the schools are operating and planning as important as ever.”

