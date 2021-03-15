At-home COVID test kits available

POMEROY — Need a quick COVID-19 test before visiting family, traveling out of town or taking part in an event? The Meigs County District Public Library can help.

At-home rapid COVID-19 testing kits are now available at the Pomeroy branch of the library.

Meigs County Library Director Kristi Eblin explained the library was contacted by the Ohio Library Council with information that the Ohio Department of Health would distribute COVID-19 testing kits to libraries which wished to participate in the program.

“We felt that this was a good way to serve our community,” said Eblin on becoming a distribution site for the free tests.

Eblin noted the library is a distribution location and cannot provide medical advice.

The tests require the use of a computer with a webcam in order to be completed. The tests are completed by a nasal swab which is witnessed by a testing proctor via the website (similar to a Zoom call), with the person providing the results in approximately 15 minutes. An account needs to be set up on the Navica app to begin the process.

Testing cannot be completed at the library, but the library can provide technical assistance with the website or app over the phone if needed once the kit has been picked up.

The kits may be picked up in the library or by curbside service. Those who are not feeling well should not come into the library to get the kit, but can receive it curbside. Visitors can also pick up kits for family members (example: a parent could pick up kits for his or her self, spouse and children or for an elderly family member).

The library had distributed 27 of the 500 kits received as of Monday morning. Kits may be picked up during library business hours.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are now available at the Meigs County Library in Pomeroy. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.16-Library-COVID.jpg At-home COVID-19 test kits are now available at the Meigs County Library in Pomeroy. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel