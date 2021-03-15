For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

March 8

0214 hours — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop at State Route 124/State Route 7.

0227 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a domestic violence complaint on College Road, Syracuse. It was determined no domestic had occurred; the parties separated for the night.

0611 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Middleport Jail due to one of the county inmates being ill.

0815 hours — Deputies arrested Brandon Grover who turned himself in on a grand jury indictment; He was booked in, fingerprinted and his arraignment was completed by Zoom. He was released on an OR bond.

0900 hours — Deputies traveled to the Noble County Jail for zoom hearing for an inmate incarcerated there.

1100 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Middleport Jail for two arraignments for county prisoners.

1133 hours — Deputies transported a county inmate from the Noble County Jail to the Monroe County Jail. Deputies then transported another male back to Meigs County that was being released from custody.

2000 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7/Union Avenue. A warning was issued.

2313 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on US 33/Morning Star Road. A warning was given.

March 9

0023 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a prowler call on Bashan Road, Racine. Negative contact with prowlers.

0054 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male being chased by someone with a gun on Lincoln Heights, Pomeroy. Upon a investigation it was determined the male complainant was causing problems at the home. The male had left the residence upon the officers’ arrival.

0426 hours — Deputies responded to an overdose complaint on Mile Hill Road, Racine. The patient refused treatment and advised he was having a diabetic incident.

1045 hours — Deputies took a report of a protection order violation on station.

1351 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well-being check on Laurel Woods Road, Pomeroy. The person was found to be fine.

1414 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Meigs Intermediate School to speak with an administrator involving an incident with a student.

1749 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious person complaint on Bashan Road, Racine. Negative contact with anyone matching the description.

1813 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the dog pound at the request of a male who found a dog at his residence and wanted to speak with a deputy.

1844 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Lovett Road, Portland. There was a complaint of a possible body being burnt in a trash can. Upon investigation it was determined to be clothing in the trash can.

2058 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint on Dewitts Run Road, Long Bottom.

2126 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Dewitts Run Road, Long Bottom. It was determined to be a civil issue.

2312 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 124/124 Mart. A warning was given.

Information from the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.