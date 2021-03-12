Lt. Col. Bissell speaks to Legion

POMEROY — Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 recently welcomed Lt. Colonel Jonathan E. Bissell, U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer, as both a new member and guest speaker.

Lt. Colonel Bissell was born and raised in the Bashan area of Meigs County, Ohio. He is the father of two children, Ashley and Justin, and they reside in Fredericksburg, Virginia where he is still serving.

Lt. Colonel Bissell has received 24 different medals and served at six different Army Forts in the United States as well as Panama. He served in Lima, Peru, Saudi Arabia and did two combat tours in Iraq.

He also holds a Master of Science degree in International Relations from Troy University as well as a Masters of International Policy and Practice from the George Washington University. He served in many different positions and offices during his years in the military.

“He spoke quite elegantly of his years of serving all the positions he held and of the different places he served in, and it was very interesting to hear,” a news release on behalf of Post #39 stated.

When he concluded speaking, Dan Arnold presented him with a new member packet and a meal prepared by legion cooks, George Harris and Del Pullins, was also served.

Information and photos provided by Legion Auxiliary Historian Kathryn Johnson.

Pictured are Elizabeth Lawrence, Lt. Colonel Jonathan Bissell and JoAnne Newsome, president of the Ladies Auxiliary for Drew Webster American Legion Post #39. Drew Webster American Legion Post #39 recently welcomed Lt. Colonel Jonathan E. Bissell, U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer, pictured, as both a new member and guest speaker. Also pictured, John Hood, post commander.