New COVID-19 cases reported… Latest statistics from Gallia, Mason, Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — A total of eight additional COVID-19 cases were reported across the readership area on Friday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County.

Noting 165 unreported deaths

Also, during his Friday press briefing, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s near-daily ritual of reading the ages and hometowns of people who died from the coronavirus stretched to nearly 19 minutes, according to the Associated Press.

Justice had to make up for 165 deaths that went unreported, news he first revealed Wednesday.

The AP reported state officials said a list of more than 60 health centers and nursing homes did not report the deaths — revised down from 168 on Friday — to state health authorities, which Justice apologized for and again called “totally unacceptable.”

The AP also reported: “Justice said 84% of the previously unreported deaths occurred in December 2020 and January. Officials blamed the issue on facilities not filling out death reports online to the state’s health department in a timely matter.”

Updated information from DHHR on Friday noted one of these deaths was a 90-year old male from Mason County.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,253 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of three since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 39 deaths, 135 hospitalizations, and 2,134 presumed recovered individuals (5 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,253 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 322 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

50-59 — 336 cases (15 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

60-69 — 287 cases (26 hospitalizations, 1 new case)

70-79 — 195 cases (39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 154 cases (38 hospitalizations)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 11 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update. No new cases have been reported since March 5.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,360 recovered cases (14 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are typically reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, though Friday’s report was not received by press time and will be reported in an upcoming edition.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,627 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and 810 second doses fr a total of 2,437 vaccinations (1,260 Moderna, 1,177 Pfizer, zero Johnson & Johnson).

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “yellow” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the first time in months after meeting only one of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,805 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, five more than Thursday. Of those, 1,758 are confirmed cases and 47 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 40 deaths in Mason County.

As previously reported, DHHR recently discovered 165 deaths that were not previously reported. Those deaths were listed in Friday’s count. Updated information noted one of the deaths was a 90-year old male from Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,805 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 149 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 302 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 297 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 260 cases (plus 9 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 264 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 231 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 215 cases (plus 7 probable cases (1 new), 29 deaths,)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Friday with a 1.68 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green, yellow and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,806 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 1,764). There were 115 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 106) and 6 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 12). On Friday, 209 new COVID-19 deaths were reported. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,241,145 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 19.17 percent of the population. A total of 1,294,451 people, 11.07 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 134,842 cases with 2,511 deaths. There was an increase of 346 cases from Thursday and 173 new deaths (165 newly discovered). DHHR reports a total of 2,280,054 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.34 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.79 percent. There are 5,280 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 371,420 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 232,363 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Justice urges all residents to pre-register for a vaccine appointment on vaccine.wv.gov. Social distancing and mask mandates remain in effect for West Virginia.

