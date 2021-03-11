Meigs County Community Fund exceeds fundraising goal… $1 million raised to support Meigs communities

POMEROY — The Meigs County Community Fund (MCCF) at the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) recently announced it has successfully completed its Endow 200 campaign, “raising $1 million to benefit Meigs County communities both today and for generations to come,” according to a news release.

The news release provided by FAO, explained: “This fundraising goal was advanced by match opportunities provided by FAO to provide permanent resources for Meigs County communities as they continue to grow in the future. Match dollars are still available for gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund, increasing each dollar given by $0.50 while match remains.”

“The evolving COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how important flexible, philanthropic dollars are to serve and support our neighbors directly. Although many of our neighbors have faced their own personal challenges, they continue to stand up to support Meigs County,” said Jennifer Sheets, president of the Meigs County Community Fund. “Those who hold Meigs County close to their hearts rose to this challenge. Their profound generosity helped us to make a greater difference today, while growing the Endow 200 campaign to support Meigs County’s nonprofits, schools, students, and communities for generations.”

The Endow 200 campaign was originally launched to celebrate Meigs County’s 200th birthday by growing resources to benefit Meigs County’s people and communities forever. The MCCF’s $1 million will be invested in a permanent endowment fund at FAO to grow over time through investment. Over time, the MCCF is projected to make grants of approximately $40,000 each and every year.

According to the news release: “The MCCF was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County and gives everyone a way to give back to their community. Whether you call Meigs County home, wish to give back to your roots, or hope to support local Appalachian communities, your gift will allow MCCF to make an even greater impact.”

Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance. To give online, visit CauseConnector.org/Meigs. To mail your donation, please designate the fund and mail to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, PO Box 456, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

For a limited time, all gifts to support MCCF are eligible for a special match opportunity. To learn more about MCCF and how you can support the Fund with a matched donation, visit CauseConnector.org/Meigs or call 740.753.1111.

Information provided by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.

