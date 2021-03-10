Jury convicts King

POMEROY — A Meigs County man was convicted of breaking and entering following a two-day jury trial.

Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley announced, in a news release, that on March 9, 2021, following a two-day trial, a jury convicted Edward “Joey” King, 54, of Pomeroy, of breaking and entering, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for April.

Stanley stated, “The jury heard testimony from four witnesses for the State of Ohio, including two victims and two deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. The evidence showed that on June 24, 2020, King used force and/or stealth to trespass in an unoccupied structure used by the owners for storage, with the purpose to commit a theft offense. Numerous items were discovered to have been removed from two unoccupied structures. King and a co-defendant were caught at the scene during the commission of the crime.“

Stanley thanks the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation of this matter.

Judge Linda Warner ordered a presentence investigation to be completed in the case, with sentencing to take place in April.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.