COVID-19 death reported in Gallia… Vaccine resources available for local residents

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Gallia County on Tuesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

The death brings the total COVID-19 death count in Gallia County to 39.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

Vaccine availability

This week Ohio launched it’s COVID-19 vaccine scheduling website for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine. The site, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov, walks individuals through the process of determining eligibility and finding a local provider for the vaccine.

In Meigs County, vaccines are available at Fruth Pharmacy, Swisher and Lohse Drug Store, Hopewell Health Centers and the Meigs County Health Department.

In Gallia County, vaccines are available at Hopewell Health Centers, Fruth Pharmacy, Holzer Medical Center, the Gallia County Health Department and Wal-Mart Pharmacy.

In Ohio, scheduling can be completed through the state vaccine website or contacting the provider directly. Appointments are required unless otherwise announced.

As previously reported, West Virginia has already established a vaccine scheduling website at visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 833-795-SHOT (833-795-7468) to be placed on the West Virginia COVID-19 vaccine waitlist. Or if 50 or older, call the Mason County Health Department at 304-675-3050. Vaccines are open to those 50 years and older though those 16 and older can also pre-register by visiting the website or calling the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Mason County Office of Emergency Services, stated appointment-only clinics are being held weekly at the former location of the old Goodwill store, next to Family Dollar and Piggly Wiggly in downtown Point Pleasant. Zimmerman said the location had been leased until June for vaccines and testing and thanked the Eastman family for leasing the property.

The Mason County Health Department leads the county vaccine effort with assistance from county agencies like OES and Mason County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Other partners in the vaccination effort of county residents are Pleasant Valley Hospital, Fruth Pharmacy, Valley Health and Walgreens, Zimmerman said.

Vaccinations are now open for all West Virginia residents age 50 and older, all West Virginia education workers from 40 to 50 years old, and all West Virginians age 16 and older with any of the following pre-existing medical conditions: Down syndrome; Intellectual and developmental disabilities and their caretakers; Caretakers of those with congenital or acquired disease; Organ or bone marrow transplant; Obesity (BMI > 35); Sickle cell anemia; Cystic fibrosis; Pregnancy.

Zimmerman said nearly 1,000 vaccines were hoped to be given last week alone in Mason County as vaccine availability becomes more widely available and more residents are becoming eligible for the vaccines.

Local vaccination totals

According to ODH, as of Tuesday, 5,060 Gallia County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (16.92 percent of the population). Of those, 2,946 people are fully vaccinated (9.85 percent of the population.

In Meigs County, 3,954 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (17.26 percent of the population). Of those, 2,011 people are fully vaccinated (8.78 percent of the population.

In Mason County, 5,702 total doses of vaccines have been administered to Mason County residents, according to DHHR.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,245 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of three since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 39 deaths (1 new), 135 hospitalizations (1 new), and 2,114 presumed recovered individuals (5 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,245 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 366 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 320 cases (2 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 334 cases (15 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 284 cases (1 less case, 26 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 194 cases (1 new hospitalization, 39 total hospitalizations)

80-plus — 154 cases (1 new cases, 38 hospitalizations)

Editor’s note: Since the Ohio Department of Health adjusted the way deaths are reported, the demographic information for deaths by county is no longer available. Should this information be made available the information will once again be reported in the chart above.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 24 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update. No new cases were reported over the weekend.

There have been a total of 35 deaths, 1,346 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 16 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,797 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, two more than Monday. Of those, 1,751 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 38 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,797 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 147 cases (plus 2 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 302 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 297 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 259 cases (plus 9 probable case)

50-59 — 262 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 228 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 216 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 9.70 on Tuesday with a 2.09 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,893 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 1,825). There were 132 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 112) and 17 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). A total of 160 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday. As announced earlier this month, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

As of Tuesday, a total of 2,035,203 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Ohio, which is 17.41 percent of the population. A total of 1,165,232 people, 9.97 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 133,856 cases with 2,326 deaths. There was an increase of 229 cases from Monday and one new death. DHHR reports a total of 2,249,748 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.37cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.72 percent. There are 5,424 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 343,718 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 218,473 people have been fully vaccinated.

Beth Sergent, Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

