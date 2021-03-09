Proposal accepted for work to reopen pool

POMEROY — In an effort to have the public pool in Syracuse open this summer, the Meigs County Commissioners approved a proposal for work to reopen the pool.

In response to a request for proposals recently published by the commissioners, three different proposals were received as to what work needs to be completed in order to open the pool. The proposals varied in the work to be completed and the price for the work.

After review of the proposals, the commissioners approved the proposal from Bruce Bumgardner of Pool People in Meigs County in the amount of $73,000.

In approving the proposal, the commissioners noted that Bumgardner has previously worked on the pool and understands the work that is needed to reopen the pool.

As previously reported, the county is expected to receive $100,000 in Capital Budget funding for the pool. The funding will not be received for several months. In order to proceed with the work, the commissioners approved an advance of $100,000 from the MCO Sales Tax fund to the Meigs County Parks District Pool line item. The money will be returned to the MCO Sales Tax fund once received from the Capital Budget fund.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved the hiring of Adam Warden to fill a vacancy in the Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Mobility Management Division on the recommendation of DJFS Director Chris Shank. Shank stated that Warden brings multiple years of experience with Ohio University’s transportation services.

Heard from Aimee Vance regarding bringing R.E.A.C.H. International programing to Meigs County. The mission is t rebuild and restore lives through economic empowerment, asset acquisition, and collaborative teams t advance health for all people.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $373,418.86, with $22,813.90 from County General.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Meigs County Courthouse.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

