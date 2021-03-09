For the Record

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

March 3

0743 hours — Deputies responded to Pomeroy Pike, Racine to take a theft report.

1146 hours — Deputies arrested James Wooten on a bench warrant.

2033 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7 near County Road 5 and arrested Rick Stone for felony drug possession.

March 4

0612 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on US. 33 at Peachfork Road.

0743 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a theft complaint to Pomeroy Pike Road, Racine.

0812 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a residential alarm on Water Street, Syracuse. All was secure.

1039 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a theft of a motor vehicle on State Route 684, Pomeroy.

1533 hours — Deputies were dispatched on 4 wheelers on the roadway complaint to Dexter Road, Rutland.

2152 hours — Deputies responded to an open phone line on State Route 124, Long Bottom. All was okay.

March 5

0233 hours — Deputies assisted a driver who was trying to locate Holzer Hospital.

0234 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress on Scout Camp Road, Long Bottom. Arriving on scene the homeowner had the suspect at gun point. Earl Dill was arrested by deputies; he was charged with Aggravated Burglary and incarcerated.

0602 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Ebenezer Street, Pomeroy. Nothing was located.

1110 hours — Deputies handled a theft report on station.

1312 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglar alarm on Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy. The residence was secure.

1443 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a shot being fired call on Elm Street, Racine. Nothing was located.

1617 hours — Deputies attempted to serve a probate order on Cook Road, Pomeroy.

1912 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Hog Hollow Road, Racine. Negative contact with the vehicle.

March 6

0254 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a shot’s fired call on Blind Hollow Road, Racine. It was reported the suspects left the residence. A report was taken, charges are pending.

0549 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a well being check on State Route 681, Reedsville. Nobody was home at the residence.

1354 hours — Deputies took a theft report on station.

1706 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint on Carson Road, Middleport.

2345 hours — Deputies executed a search warrant on New Hope Road, Long Bottom. Amber Honaker was arrested for Trafficking and Possession of Drugs both felonies of the 2nd degree.

March 7

0201 hours — Deputies took a menacing threats report on station.

1157 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious person on Pomeroy Pike. Negative contact with anyone walking.

1325 hours — Deputies were dispatched to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on Bashan Road, Racine.

1656 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Elm Street, Racine. Deputies were taking a report on a male harassing people. Deputies encountered a male who jumped in a vehicle and lead deputies on a several mile pursuit. The male exited the vehicle and ran on foot.

1909 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a assault complaint on Ebenezer Street, Pomeroy.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.