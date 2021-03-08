Distributing COVID vaccines via mobile clinics

ATHENS — The Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Community Health Programs will distribute COVID-19 vaccines in southeast Ohio via its mobile clinics.

Ohio University will work with health departments in counties with the highest need for approximately two months to distribute the vaccines.

“We have worked with communities in these counties for decades to deliver health care services, including administering vaccines,” Ohio University Chief Medical Affairs Officer and Heritage College Executive Dean Ken Johnson, D.O., said. “We are working closely with the local health departments to craft programs that support and expand the very good work of our local health department partners.”

The medical school’s mobile clinics represent one of the 15 mass vaccination sites announced by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday.

“The Heritage College has long provided essential medical care to populations in need through its mobile clinics, so we are well-prepared to take on this important task,” Ohio University President M. Duane Nellis said. “I am proud that we have the infrastructure, expertise and relationships already in place to play this crucial role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Clinic details, including locations, dates and times, will be released as soon as they are available.

The mobile clinics are the latest step Ohio University and its medical school have taken to assist with COVID vaccine delivery. The Athens City-County Health Department has been administering vaccines at the new Heritage Hall since January.

Information provided by Ohio University.