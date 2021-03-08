Meigs Board approves agenda items

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved multiple agenda items during it’s recent meeting.

The board,

Approved a resolution to participate in Meta Solution’s competitive retail electric service bidding process for billing period of July 2022 to June 2027.

Approved a one-year agreement with Auditor of State LGS to compile financial statements for FY 21.

Approved to grant board member participation per ORC 3313.202 in the district’s group life insurance plan. Board members will be responsible for the annual premium.

Approve a five-year agreement with Farley Floors Inc. (Logan, Ohio) for annual maintenance of the high school and middle school gym floors. This summer will be complete sand and refinish for the high school.

Approved payment to Roses’ Excavating to repair/replace fire hydrants at the Elementary School.

Accepted a grant for summer Rural Delivery Meals Program by Ohio Association of Food Banks and deposit proceeds, as recommended by Chrissy Musser, Food Services Supervisor.

Approved a leave request.

Approved a resolution to expand employment for substitute teachers consistent with Amended House Bill 409.14.

Approved to authorize and direct the Treasurer/CFO to place a notice in the Daily Sentinel, no later than March 1, 2021.

Set Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.