March enters like a lion… Flooding photos from across the area


Two vehicles were parked in flood waters on Tuesday morning on the Pomeroy Parking Lot.

Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Water began to flow over Forest Run Road near State Route 733 on Tuesday morning. The water completely covered the intersection later Tuesday and most of Wednesday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

State Route 124 was covered in water in Minersville and other areas in Meigs County.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Middleport Marina was closed due to flood waters.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

The Ohio River was level with the walking path in Pomeroy on Wednesday morning.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

State Route 733 was flooded near Forest Run Road as seen in this photo from Wednesday.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Flooding near Kyger Creek Plant closed the employee area just off State Roue 7.


Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

These visitors to Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in Point Pleasant watch a towboat make the turn from the Kanawha into a flooded Ohio River.


Beth Sergent | OVP

The old grist mill light display at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant surrounded by water.


Beth Sergent | OVP

This couple takes in the view of a flooded Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week.


Beth Sergent | OVP

The Ohio River floods the Public Use Area in Gallipolis this week.


Beth Sergent | OVP

A view from the Mason boat ramp shows the flooded Ohio River.


Beth Sergent | OVP

