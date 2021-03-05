COVID-19 death reported in Meigs… Latest COVID-19 data

OHIO VALLEY — The Meigs County Health Department reported one additional COVID-19 death on Friday.

“Unfortunately, the Meigs County Health Department is reporting the death of a male in the 80 to 89-year-old age range associated with COVID-19. This individual is the 35 death associated with COVID-19 in Meigs County since the beginning of the pandemic,” stated a news release from the health department.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday in Meigs County.

The Ohio Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional COVID-19 cases in Mason County on Friday.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,235 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s update. This is an increase of four since Thursday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 38 deaths (seven new; 46 had previously been reported prior to ODH reporting changes), 133 hospitalizations (two new), and 2,094 presumed recovered individuals (10 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 2,235 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 290 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 364 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 303 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 318 cases (1 new case, 7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 332 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 282 cases (26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 193 cases (1 new hospitalization, 37 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 153 cases (1 new hospitalization, 38 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Editor’s note: The Ohio Department of Health reduced the death count in Gallia County from 46 to 31 on Tuesday. The demographic information from ODH has not been updated to show the change.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s update.

The health department reported 24 active cases and 1,406 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Friday’s update.

There have been a total of 35 deaths (1 new), 1,346 recovered cases (10 new), and 71 hospitalizations since April. Updates from the Meigs County Health Department are reported on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,406 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases

10-19 — 129 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 200 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 203 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (10 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 16 total deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,780 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday, two more than Thursday. Of those, 1,734 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,780 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 145 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 301 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 257 cases (plus 9 probable case, 1 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 261 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 225 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Friday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Wednesday with a 1.82 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,75 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 1,976). There were 87 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 113) and three new ICU admissions (21-day average of 13). A total of 752 new deaths were reported. As announced earlier in the week, ODH will only be reporting deaths approximately twice per week.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 132,964 cases with 2,318 deaths. There was an increase of 287 cases from Thursday and nine new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,218,488 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.41 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.54 percent. There are 6,144 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 323,811 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 208,994 people have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press, Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

