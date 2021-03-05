Ohio Valley Bank debuts Canter’s Cave debit card

JACKSON, Ohio – On Friday, March 5, Ohio Valley Bank debuted the Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp debit card as part of its Community First debit card program. This new card design is now available at all Ohio Valley Bank locations.

Ohio Valley Bank checking account holders can choose to upgrade the look of their debit card to the Canter’s Cave card for $10, with $5 being donated back to the camp.

The card features beautiful fall foliage surrounding the camp’s Main Lodge. Sarah Lawrence, Canter’s Cave camp manager, described the card as a great way for people who love Canter’s Cave to continue supporting the camp.

“I am very excited for Canter’s Cave to have a community card with OVB. I think it will be a great way for our supporters to show their camp pride and be a way to promote camp to those that may not know about what we do here at Canter’s Cave,” Lawrence said.

The Jackson Friends of 4-H card is also an available option within the Community First debit card program. In addition, the following Jackson County cards are currently available: Jackson High School, Wellston High School, Jackson Apple Festival, Oaks United, Oak Hill Festival of Flags and Southern Ohio Arts Council/Markay Cultural Arts Center.

Officials from schools or local charities wishing to participate in the Community First debit card program should email communityfirst@ovbc.com. For more information on the cards and to see the currently available designs, visit www.ovbc.com/communitycards.

Information provided by Ohio Valley Bank.