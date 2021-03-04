Leaving a mark

OHIO VALLEY — The Ohio River and nearby streams began to slowly recede on Thursday, though in many places that processes wasn’t happening fast enough.

As previously reported, a crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Thursday, the river at Point Pleasant remained at 39.74 feet, just below the 40-foot flood stage. The Gallipolis Public Use Area also remained underwater as of Thursday afternoon.

At RC Byrd Locks and Dam, as previously reported, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning but as of Thursday afternoon, the river level still measured 46.49 feet, but below the 50-foot flood stage.

In Meigs County, the Ohio River crested in Pomeroy at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon. As of Thursday afternoon, the river level was at 41.3 feet.

Racine Locks and Dam recorded a crest of 42.74 on Wednesday morning. As of Thursday afternoon, the river had dropped to 33.61 feet, below flood stage which is 41 feet.

Also this week, a crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. As of Thursday afternoon, the Ohio River had lowered to 25.44 feet.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

With the Ohio River receding what remains is the mud, debris and other items. On Thursday morning, the Pomeroy Parking Lot was clear of water, other than in the dip by the amphitheater, but the mud and debris remained. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.5-TDS-1-1.jpg With the Ohio River receding what remains is the mud, debris and other items. On Thursday morning, the Pomeroy Parking Lot was clear of water, other than in the dip by the amphitheater, but the mud and debris remained. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The time consuming cleanup process was set to begin on the parking lot Thursday evening by the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department. Additional fire departments, workers and volunteers will be taking part in cleanups around the area. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.5-TDS-2-1.jpg The time consuming cleanup process was set to begin on the parking lot Thursday evening by the Pomeroy Volunteer Fire Department. Additional fire departments, workers and volunteers will be taking part in cleanups around the area. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel Throughout Meigs County, the river crested on Wednesday morning in the minor flood stage range, with the water reaching the moderate flood stage range at Point Pleasant. The river level at Byrd Lock in Gallia County also crested in the minor flood range. Pictured is the parking lot in Pomeroy on Thursday. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.5-TDS-3-1.jpg Throughout Meigs County, the river crested on Wednesday morning in the minor flood stage range, with the water reaching the moderate flood stage range at Point Pleasant. The river level at Byrd Lock in Gallia County also crested in the minor flood range. Pictured is the parking lot in Pomeroy on Thursday. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Water slowly recedes

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com

