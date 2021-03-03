Ohio River crests

OHIO VALLEY — Ohio River levels along Meigs, Mason and Gallia Counties began to recede on Wednesday after an early morning crest.

River gauges at Belleville Lock in Reedsville, Racine Lock, Pomeroy and R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County recorded crests in the minor flood stage range, while Point Pleasant crested in the moderate flood stage range.

A crest at Belleville Lock was recorded at 35.52 feet, slightly above flood stage of 35 feet. By 2 p.m. on Wednesday the river level at Belleville had receded to below flood stage with a reading of 34.61 feet at 3 p.m.

At the Racine Lock, a crest was recorded at 42.74 on Wednesday morning. The level remained above the flood stage of 41 feet on Wednesday afternoon, with the last reading of 42.05 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is forecasted to go below flood stage later Wednesday evening.

In Pomeroy, the river crested at 46.7 feet on Wednesday morning, and went below the flood stage of 46 feet on Wednesday afternoon.

A crest of 46.23 feet was recorded in Point Pleasant just after midnight on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river at Point Pleasant remained above moderate flood stage (44 feet) with a reading of 44.84 feet at 4 p.m. The river level is projected to go below the 40 foot flood stage around mid-day Thursday.

At R.C. Bryd Lock in Gallia County, a crest was recorded at 51.26 feet around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the river level was slightly above the 50 foot flood stage with a reading of 50.48 feet.

With no precipitation in the forecast for the region the river levels are forecasted to continue declining over the next several days.

The Ohio River made a brief appearance on East Main Street in Pomeroy at the intersection with Sycamore Street Wednesday morning before the water crested at a level of 46.7 feet. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-1.jpg The Ohio River made a brief appearance on East Main Street in Pomeroy at the intersection with Sycamore Street Wednesday morning before the water crested at a level of 46.7 feet. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The boat ramp in Middleport was filled with water on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-2.jpg The boat ramp in Middleport was filled with water on Wednesday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Middleport Marina was closed due to flooding on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-3.jpg The Middleport Marina was closed due to flooding on Wednesday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Ohio River was level with the walking path along East Main Street on Wednesday morning. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-4.jpg The Ohio River was level with the walking path along East Main Street on Wednesday morning. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel State Route 733 was flooded by back water near Forest Run Road. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-5.jpg State Route 733 was flooded by back water near Forest Run Road. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel State Route 124 in Minersville was flooded on Wednesday. The roadway was closed to traffic from Minersville Hill to Syracuse. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-TDS-6.jpg State Route 124 in Minersville was flooded on Wednesday. The roadway was closed to traffic from Minersville Hill to Syracuse. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel The Mighty Ohio River can be seen along the roadway and one the road in Minersville. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/03/web1_3.4-Minersville-1.jpg The Mighty Ohio River can be seen along the roadway and one the road in Minersville. Sarah Hawley | Sentinel

Cleanup to begin

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

