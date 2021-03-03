COVID death reported in Mason… Latest COVID-19 data

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County on Wednesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in Mason County on Wednesday. This individual was a male in the 60-69 year age range.

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported one new case in Gallia County on Wednesday.

Ohio mask mandate

The Associated Press reports that Ohio’s mask mandate will continue until a “critical mass” has been reached of people who have received the coronavirus vaccine, a spokesperson for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

Despite announcements that mask orders in Texas and other states are being lifted, DeWine believes it’s important to continue mask wearing and social distancing until that critical mass of vaccinations is met, DeWine press secretary Dan Tierney said Wednesday.

DeWine issued the state’s mask mandate in July.

While people who have been vaccinated have “great immunity” against severe forms of the coronavirus, including protection from being hospitalized or dying, they could still get the virus in a weakened form, Tierney said.

That means they could transmit the virus to people at risk of serious complications, he said.

“We need to wear the mask to protect ourselves and others from the virus spreading until we get that critical mass where the vaccine is doing that for us,” Tierney said.

More than 1.7 million people in Ohio have received at least one shot of the vaccine, or about 15% of the population as of Wednesday, according to the state Health Department. More than 930,000 have completed their vaccinations, or about 8% of the population.

Here is a closer look at COVID-19 cases in the region:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,226 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s update. This is an increase of one since Tuesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 31 deaths, 131 hospitalizations (one new), and 2,084 presumed recovered individuals (one less) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 2,225 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 289 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 362 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 301 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 317 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 331 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 282 cases (26 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 191 cases (1 new hospitalization, 36 total hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 153 cases (1 new case, 37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Editor’s note: The Ohio Department of Health reduced the death count in Gallia County from 46 to 31 on Tuesday. The demographic information from ODH has not been updated to show the change.

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported five additional confirmed and two probable cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County on Wednesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 33 active cases and 1,403 total cases (1,259 confirmed, 144 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update.

There have been a total of 34 deaths, 1,336 recovered cases (six new), and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,403 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 52 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 128 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 199 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 177 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 202 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 201 cases (2 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 202 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 149 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 63 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations, 15 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,376 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,775 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, five more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,729 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 37 deaths in Mason County.

As previously stated in this article, DHHR reported an additional death in Mason County associated with COVID-19. This individual was a male in the 60-69 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,775 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 144 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 300 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 255 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 260 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 225 cases (plus 5 probable case, 7 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Wednesday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Wednesday with a 1.82 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and yellow.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,022 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 2,094). There were 110 new deaths (21-day average of 121) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14). Zero new deaths were reported.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 132,416 cases with 2,309 deaths. There was an increase of 232 cases from Tuesday and eight new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,198,226 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.43 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.13 percent. There are 6,451 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR recently reported 302,793 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 199,611 people have been fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press, Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Latest COVID-19 data