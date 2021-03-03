For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 26

0005 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash on State Route 124, Langsville. State Route 124 was patrolled; no traffic crash was found.

0725 hours — Deputies assisted ATF and the US Marshals on a warrant on Hutton Road, Rutland. Brewce Martin was arrested on a federal warrant for a weapons violation. ATF secured an additional federal search warrant and seized an additional firearm.

0858 hours — Deputies were dispatched to secure the scene for EMS on a person having mental problems,. The scene was secured for EMS.

1311 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint on Sumner Road, Pomeroy.

1629 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious vehicle on the Flood Road. No vehicle was located.

1910 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious vehicle on Mile Hill Road, Racine.

1920 hours – Deputies were dispatched on a suspicious person on Beech Grove Road, Rutland. Deputies located Chad Brown, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Meigs County and an Adult Parole Authority Warrant.

2353 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 124, Pomeroy. The driver was cited for driving under suspension.

Feb. 27

0018 hours — Deputies were dispatched for a suspicious person Beech Grove Road, Rutland.

0220 hours — Deputies assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on State Route 7, Pomeroy.

0309 hours — Deputies arrested Robin Wood on an outstanding warrant.

0906 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well-being check on Hill Top Road, Langsville.

1254 hours — Deputies took a theft report on station.

1314 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a criminal trespass complaint on State Rute 124, Reedsville.

1520 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Union Avenue, Pomeroy. A warning was given.

Feb. 28

0002 hours — Deputies assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on US 33 at State Route 7.

0253 hours — Deputies took a theft report on Pomeroy Pike, Pomeroy.

1133 hours — Deputies located a low hanging tree limb on Sand Ridge Road.

1520 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7 at Union Avenue. A warning was given.

1815 hours — Deputies took a criminal damaging report on State Route 124, Pomeroy.

1928 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. A warning was given.

2137 hours — Deputies assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on Hobson Drive, Middleport. Jessica Gilmore was arrested for outstanding warrants.

2221 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 124, Pomeroy. A citation was issued for driving under suspension.

2308 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Hog Hollow Road, Racine.

March 1

0058 hours — Deputies were dispatched to an altered mental status on South Second Avenue, Middleport.

1011 hours — Deputies were dispatched to follow up in a domestic complaint on Hog Hollow, Racine. Gregory Pullins was arrested a short time later on a domestic violence complaint.

1216 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a residential burglar alarm on Rocksprings Road, Pomeroy. A construction crew was found at the residence.

1707 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well being check on Welchtown Hill Road, Pomeroy. The male was found to be fine.

2007 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street, Pomeroy. A warning was given for no taillights. The vehicle was driven home with the flashers on.

March 2

0039 hours — Deputies assisted the Ohio Highway Patrol on a traffic stop on Lower State Route 7.

1006 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a theft on Bowmans Road, Racine.

1121 hours — Deputies completed an unemployment fraud case on station.

1531 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Middleport Jail due to an inmate having a medical issue.

1547 hours — Deputies took a report of a criminal damaging on station.

1637 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a burglary on Ross Road, Portland.

2008 hours — Deputies responded to a private property traffic crash on State Route 7, Pomeroy. Report taken.

2259 hours — Deputies took a report of a car being in flood water on Pine Grove Road at State Route 124.