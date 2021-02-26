For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 23

0241 hours — Deputies responded to a medical alert alarm on Spring Avenue.

0530 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Ohio Pallet Company on Rocksprings Road for a suspicious person complaint. The area was checked; everything was secure.

0633 hours — Deputies responded to a commercial burglar alarm on Riebel Road, Long Bottom. It was determined the wind had set the alarm off.

1156 hours — Deputies took a report on a fraudulent unemployment claim.

1324 hours — Deputies responded to a well being check on Walker Alley, Racine. The subject was fine.

1437 hours — Deputies took a report on a 1993 White Ford F150 that was stolen from Minersville Hill Road, Pomeroy.

1658 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Bailey Run Road, Pomeroy. Victim would not cooperate.

1819 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint on Miller Road, Pomeroy. A report was taken.

2124 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7/Leading Creek Road. The driver was arrested for having weapons under disability after he was found to have a firearm. He was incarcerated in the Middleport Jail.

Feb. 24

0502 hours — Deputies responded to a medical alert panic alarm on Keebaugh-Follrod Road. Contact was made with a caretaker and the patient was deemed fine.

2031 hours — Deputies took a report in Tuppers Plains on a criminal damaging complaint.

2050 hours — Deputies responded to a injury crash on West Main Street, Pomeroy. The Ohio Highway Patrol took a report.

2119 hours — Deputies located a runaway juvenile on State Route 833, Pomeroy. The juvenile was turned over to his parents.

2322 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a reckless driver on Charles Chancey Drive, Pomeroy. No vehicle was located.

2345 hours — Deputies were dispatched to State Route 248 for a suspicious male walking. The male was located and transported to the Meigs Emergency Room for medical issues.

Feb. 25

0212 hours — Deputies responded to a traffic accident with injuries on State Route 143, Pomeroy. A report was taken.

0403 hours — Deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint on State Route 143, Pomeroy. It was determined no assault had occurred.

0919 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Sumner Road, Pomeroy. Deputies took a report on a traffic crash involving a deer.

1211 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well being check on Price Strong Road, Vinton. A report was taken that involved a juvenile.

1339 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a littering complaint on Smith Run Road, Pomeroy. A report was taken.

1556 hours — Deputies were dispatched on a burglary in progress on Old State Route 346, Albany. The residence was found to be secure.

2151 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 7, Pomeroy. The driver was cited for driving under suspension.

2203 hours — Deputies responded to a shots fired call on State Route 684, Pomeroy. I was determined a pellet gun had been used.

2314 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well being check on State Route 684, Pomeroy. Contact was made with a female who advised she was fine.