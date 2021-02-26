Olive Twp. FD receive fire truck from ODNR

OLIVE TWP. — The Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department in Meigs County recently received a 1997 E-One, a 1,000-gallon structure fire engine from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry.

The equipment has an original acquisition value of $100,000 and was provided to the fire department at no charge through the Federal Excess Personal Property (FEPP) program. Through the FEPP program, the Ohio Division of Forestry acquires various types of surplus equipment from an assortment of federal government agencies, then assigns the equipment to local fire departments for use in fire and emergency responses. The equipment is provided to the Olive Township Volunteer Fire Department under a loan agreement, and the department must return it to the Division of Forestry for disposal or reassignment when it is no longer operational or needed.

“The FEPP equipment reutilization program allows the Ohio Division of Forestry to help Ohio’s rural fire departments obtain important firefighting equipment that their limited budgets might not otherwise permit,” said Greg Guess, fire program administrator and assistant chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Rural fire departments provide an outstanding service to their communities, and the Division of Forestry supports their mission through emergency equipment programs, grant opportunities, and training.”

Types of FEPP equipment that may be available to fire departments include fire engines, tanker trucks, pick-up trucks, vans, portable generators and pumps, compressors, hoses, nozzles, protective clothing, and other safety equipment. FEPP equipment generally needs maintenance to be converted into fully functional firefighting equipment for rural Ohio fire departments. By providing these important emergency services for free, the FEPP program has helped hundreds of fire departments and saved them millions of dollars.

The Ohio Division of Forestry offers the FEPP program and other fire department assistance programs to nearly 600 fire departments within the Division’s fire protection area, which includes eastern and southeastern Ohio counties, and several counties surrounding the Maumee State Forest area in northwestern Ohio. The Ohio Division of Forestry administers the FEPP in Ohio through an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

Information provided by ODNR.

The Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department recently received a fire truck from ODNR. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.27-Olive-Twp-FD.jpg The Olive Twp. Volunteer Fire Department recently received a fire truck from ODNR. Courtesy photo