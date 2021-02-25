Gallia tops 2,200 overall cases since March

OHIO VALLEY — With the addition of four cases on Thursday, Gallia County topped 2,200 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.

The Ohio Department of Health reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 2,202.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported five additional cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Thursday.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,202 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. This is an increase of four since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 46 deaths, 129 hospitalizations, and 2,055 presumed recovered individuals (eight new) as of Thursday.

Age ranges for the 2,202 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 285 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 358 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 297 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 314 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 329 cases (1 new case, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 280 cases (25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 189 cases (35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 150 cases (37 hospitalizations, 25 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 45 active cases and 1,376 total cases (1,238 confirmed, 138 probable) since April, as part of Tuesday’s update. The next update from the health department is expected on Friday.

There have been a total of 33 deaths, 1,298 recovered cases, and 71 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,376 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 51 cases

10-19 — 126 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 194 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 172 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 200 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 193 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 201 cases (19 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 148 cases (23 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-89 — 61 cases (10 hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 1,099 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations..

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,763 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, five more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,717 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,758 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 142 cases (plus 2 probable case)

20-29 — 298 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

30-39 — 295 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 253 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 258 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 222 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 209 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 27 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 8.62 on Thursday with a 2.21 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are green and gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,409 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 2,455). There were 80 new deaths (21-day average of 267), 163 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 135) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 14) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 130,813 cases with 2,290 deaths. There was an increase of 431 cases from Wednesday and 5 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,147,276 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.49 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.52 percent. There are 8,020 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday 277,182 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 175,181 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley and Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

Meigs Local School District staff received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday morning. The vaccines were administered by Fruth Pharmacy.

