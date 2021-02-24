Oliver named Syracuse Chief of Police

SYRACUSE — Michael Oliver has been named the new Chief of Police in the Village of Syracuse.

“I will serve and protect the residents of Syracuse with the best of my ability and will continue to grow the current relationships and community involvement from our department,” said Oliver of his message to residents of the village.

Oliver, who has been with the Syracuse Police Department since August 2016, will replaced former Chief Mony Wood who stepped down from the position earlier this month. Wood was recently named Chief of the Middleport Police Department.

Chief Oliver was initially hired as a patrolman with the Syracuse Police Department in 2016 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2017.

In addition, Oliver has been employed with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office as a criminal investigator since June 2018. He also serves as an evidence technician for the Middleport Police Department.

“My goals for the department moving forward would be adding more hours for patrol and becoming more involved with our community,” Oliver told the Sentinel of his goals in becoming Chief.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Chief Michael Oliver https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_2.25-Michael-Oliver.jpeg Chief Michael Oliver

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is he managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is he managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.