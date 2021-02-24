Heart disease: What every man should know

Understanding heart disease in men

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Although this may be a daunting statistic, the good news is that there are some things that men can do to reduce their risk of developing heart disease. When it comes to heart health, here’s what every man should know.

Heart disease risk factors in men

Besides being male, the following are some of the top risk factors for developing heart disease.

Family history;

Smoking;

Poor diet;

High blood pressure;

High cholesterol;

Diabetes;

Obesity;

Lack of physical activity;

Stress.

Symptoms of heart disease

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of heart disease you have; however, the most common symptoms of heart disease may include:

Chest pain;

Tightness, pressure, or discomfort in the chest (angina);

Shortness of breath;

Pain or weakness in the legs or arms;

Pain in the neck, jaw, throat, upper abdomen, or back;

Lightheadedness or dizziness;

Fatigue.

If you are experiencing any of the above or other unusual symptoms, it’s critical to contact your doctor as soon as possible.

How to reduce your risk

Making some changes to your every day habits can have a lasting impact on your heart health. Here are some ways to reduce your risk of heart disease:

Keep blood pressure and cholesterol numbers under control;

Quit smoking;

Stay physically active;

Maintain a healthy weight;

Limit your intake of alcohol.

Participate in stress-reducing activities:

Read a book;

Listen to music;

Go for a walk;

Keep a healthy diet;

Eat nutrient-rich foods (fruits, vegetables, and whole grains);

Avoid processed foods (meats and cheeses);

Limit your intake of sweets, sugary beverages, and red meats.

