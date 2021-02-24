Grants available to Appalachian organizations

NELSONVILLE — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is pleased to announce that grant applications for the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio are now available. The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund supports projects and activities of nonprofit and public organizations in the 32 Appalachian counties in Ohio.

Projects should improve quality of life with an emphasis on education, regional networking opportunities, support for community leaders, and fulfillment of basic needs, areas Mr. Myers worked so passionately to address. Two $700 grants will be awarded in 2021. Applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers and must be submitted by Monday, April 5, 2021.

Don Myers served Appalachian Ohio for years as the executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance (OMEGA) and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance (EODA). During his years of service, Mr. Myers advocated for the region, bringing countless financial investments to support Appalachian Ohio’s progress in meeting basic needs such as through infrastructure development necessary for quality of life and economic progress. The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund remembers Mr. Myers’ concern for basic, overlooked needs and celebrates his legacy by supporting projects addressing those needs throughout the region he held closest to his heart.

Last year, grantees included Craftsmen for Kids and the Pregnancy Distress Center of Coshocton. Craftsmen for Kids provided children ages 3-5 with sensory writing boxes. These boxes were supplied to Head Start programs to help children master letter and number formation through tactile learning. The grant to the Pregnancy Distress Center of Coshocton helped provide layette sets for new babies, which consist of onesies, sleepers, bibs, blankets, and diapers.

2021 grant applications are due by Monday, April 5, 2021. Applications may be submitted online at www.AppalachianOhio.org/Myers. For any questions, contact FAO at 740.753.1111.