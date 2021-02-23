Commissioners approve agenda items

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners approved several agenda items during recent meeting.

Michelle Adams was approved as the Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County supervisor as recommended by Meigs County Department of Job and Family Services Director Chris Shank. The vacancy was created by the promotion of the former supervisor.

In other business, the commissioners,

Approved signing a letter for USDA allowing the Rutland Sewer Project to move forward.

Approved allowing Meigs County EMS to proceed with the purchase of a new ambulance.

Approved a budget adjustment to move $713 from B150B10 health insurance to B050B10 worker compensation.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $311,382.82, with $36,098.86 from county general.

Met in executive session for 31 minutes regarding pending litigation. No action was taken following the executive session.

Commissioners Jimmy Will, Tim Ihle and Shannon Miller were present at both the Feb. 11 and 18 meetings.

The commissioners meet each Thursday at 11 a.m. in their office on the third floor of the Meigs County Courthouse.

