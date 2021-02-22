Winter around Rio

Though the thaw has commenced across Gallia County, this weekend intrepid hikers and mountain bikers, tired of being stuck inside the house, explored the University of Rio Grande’s Gatewood Trail System. The trails are under the stewardship of local volunteers who have been busy clearing trees and storm debris, keeping the many paths clear. Pictured are two hikers and their dog walking near the catch and release pond with the Bob Evans Farm Homestead in the distance. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

