Jones crowned MHS Homecoming Queen

ROCKSPRINGS — Meigs High School Student Council celebrated Homecoming/Spirit Week during the week of Feb. 8-12.

The event was scheduled to coincide with the last boy’s basketball home game (which was ultimately cancelled)/

“It looked a lot different this year, but it was important to Student Council to provide our students with some normalcy and hold on to the traditions that we could,” explained Student Council Advisor Abby Harris.

Events included spirit days, a virtual pep rally with a live crowning of the Homecoming Queen which was live streamed for all students to watch. The pep rally consisted of pre-recorded videos of minute to win-it type challenges as well as a mystery Marauder completion, where students had to try and guess which staff member was dressed in the Marauder mascot uniform roaming the halls. On the day of the crowning, the senior band members marched through the halls playing the fight song to kick off the virtual pep rally, then teachers showed the pre-recorded pep rally video in their classrooms. Once the video ended, the camera switched to a live-stream of the gymnasium where the queen was crowned.

Spirit Days included, “Decade Day” where each class was assigned a different decade. 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s; “Dressing Day” where each class was assigned a different theme based on different salad dressings — Blue Cheese, Green Goddess, Caesar Dressing and Thousand Island; Maroon and Gold Day; TV character day; and Re-Create a childhood picture day.

The 2020-21 Homecoming Court were Marissa Allen, Valerie Darnell, Sydney Jones, Alyssa Leib and Tresiliana Smith.

The 2020-21 Meigs High School Homecoming Queen was Sydney Jones. The 2019-20 Homecoming Queen Cassandra Coleman participated in the crowning. The tiara was graciously donated by Clark’s Jewelry Store and the queen’s bouquet was by Francis Florist.

On the day of the crowning, the senior band members marched through the halls playing the fight song to kick off the virtual pep rally, then teachers showed the pre-recorded pep rally video in their classrooms. Once the video ended, we switched to a live-stream to the gymnasium where the queen was crowned.

Information provided by Meigs High School Student Council.