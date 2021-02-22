Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccine town halls inform and address health inequities

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will launch a series of COVID-19 Vaccine Town Halls for several specific communities to ensure all Ohioans have access to information needed to make informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

“It is important to share reliable, factual information about COVID-19 vaccines with all Ohioans. These vaccines are safe and effective. There are many myths about vaccines and about the COVID-19 vaccine, in particular. Having questions answered with credible information can impact whether someone chooses to get the vaccine. We are excited to provide accurate and reliable information from trusted sources,” said ODH Director Stephanie McCloud.

The Town Halls are designed to separate fact from fiction about the COVID-19 vaccines. Although each town hall is targeted to specific populations, they are open to anyone. Each event will feature panelists including medical experts, faith leaders, public health professionals, and community leaders from the target population represented on that Town Hall. They will be livestreamed on ODH’s Facebook and YouTube channels and at coronavirus.ohio.gov/townhall on the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m. — African-American Ohioans

Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. — Hispanic/Latino Ohioans

Monday, March 1, 6:30 p.m. — Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Tuesday, March 2, 6:30 p.m. — Rural Ohioans

To accommodate those Ohioans without internet access, the Town Halls will air at future times on public access television on the Ohio Channel. Ohioans can find their local channel by checking with their PBS station or television provider. Dates and times to watch include:

Saturday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans

Saturday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans

Sunday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for African-Americans

Sunday, Feb. 28, 3 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Hispanic/Latino Americans

Saturday, March 6, 6 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans

Sunday, March 7, 2 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Asian-American and Pacific-Islander Ohioans

Sunday, March 7, 3 p.m. — Ohio COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall for Rural Ohioans

“As we strive toward health equity in our state, all Ohioans need accurate information about and access to COVID-19 vaccine. We are pleased to make vaccine more accessible by distributing it to every county in Ohio, supporting bilingual vaccination pop-up sites in underserved neighborhoods, recruiting vaccine providers in highly vulnerable areas, and planning a COVID-19 vaccine webpage specifically addressing equity,” said McCloud.

Information from the Ohio Department of Health and the Meigs County Health Department.