Stolen vehicle recovered in Harrisonville

MEIGS COUNTY — A vehicle reported stolen in Athens was recovered in the Harrisonville area of Meigs County.

Sheriff Keith Wood reports that on Feb. 17, his office received information from the Athens City Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle from the City of Athens possibly being in the area of State Route 143 and Salem School Lot Road in Carpenter, Ohio.

Deputy Tylun Campbell and Sgt. Frank Stewart responded to the area and were unable to immediately locate the vehicle in that area. While searching the area for the vehicle, deputies received information that led them to 38300 State Route 684 in Harrisonville.

According to the new release, deputies were approached by the homeowner , who reportedly claimed that the vehicle had been brought there by a female with black hair to whom he did not know the identity of.

The vehicle was owned by a rental car company who refused to press charges for the theft of the vehicle in the City of Athens. A wrecker company was contacted, and the vehicle was impounded to be recovered by the rental car company at a later date.

Information provided by the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.