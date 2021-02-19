Governor’s Imagination Library appoints three new board members

COLUMBUS — Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine approved the appointments of Vicki Giambrone, LeeAnn Johnson, and Shannon Jones to the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Board of Directors. They will join Board President Barbara Mills and Directors Majida Mourad and Leah Pappas Porner.

“I am thrilled that Vicki, LeeAnn, and Shannon are joining the Board asliteracy champions,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “Our Board members are dedicated to promoting the importance of early childhood literacy and creating partnerships to help enroll Ohio’s children in the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, which is a partner with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.”

Vicki Giambrone, a partner with CBD advisors, helps healthcare and corporate clients achieve their goals by developing and executing growth strategies and successfully navigating issues, policy and politics. Prior to this role, Ms. Giambrone served as the vice president for strategic partnerships and business development for Dayton Children’s Hospital,where she led the nationally recognized public affairs, advocacy, philanthropy, marketing,and physician referral programs.

LeeAnn Johnson is an active leader in her community and nationally. Johnson is an active member of the U.S. Congressional Spouses Club, and she is a frequent advocate and speaker for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). She serves on several boards, including The People’s Bank Theatre Board (Marietta, Ohio), the Appalachian Children Coalition,and the Suicide Alliance of Washington County. In addition, she serves on the Executive Council of the Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program of the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

Shannon Jones, the Executive Director of Groundwork Ohio,has grown statewide advocacy efforts into a national model for coalition building and policy success. The goal of this well-orchestrated, strategic effort is to advance quality early care and education, so all Ohio children have the best chance for lifelong success. Her vision calls for every elected leader, policymaker,and diverse stakeholder to clearly understand the value of making targeted investments in Ohio’s youngest children and why that investment is critical to Ohio’s long-term economic success.

About the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. Its mission is to start a new chapter in early childhood literacy across Ohio. Every Ohio child under the age of five can enroll to receive books from the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. After enrollment, which can begin at birth, children will begin receiving a new book in the mail each month at no cost to their family until their fifth birthday.

Research has shown that children with just 25 books in their home are more likely to complete two additional years of school when compared to their peers without books in the home. Inspired by Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine’s passion for early childhood literacy, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library is a partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to do just that.Since mid-November, the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library has been available to children in all 88 Ohio counties.

To learn more, visit ohioimaginationlibrary.com.