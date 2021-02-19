Eastern to return to 4-day in-person learning

REEDSVILLE — In-person learning students in Eastern Local School District will return to the classroom four days per week beginning on Monday, Feb. 22 following a decision by the board of education this week.

The district had been operating under the cohort system with in-person students attending in two groups, either on Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. Wednesday was a remote learning day for all students. This shad been in place for several weeks as Meigs County had remained in “red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The board voted during Wednesday night’s meeting to move away from using the advisory system and move to four days of face to face instruction each week with Wednesday remaining at remote learning day for the entire district.

In personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of the following on supplemental and pupil activity contracts: Chris Stewart, head varsity baseball coach; Dustin Huffman, assistant varsity baseball coach; Andrew Benedum, assistant varsity baseball coach; Mykala Sheppard, assistant varsity track coach; DJ Maxon, assistant varsity softball coach; Brian Cummins, assistant varsity softball coach; Kaitlyn Hawk, junior high track coach; Rachel Hawk, volunteer junior high and high school track coach; Josh Fogle, head varsity track coach; Pat Newland, assistant varsity track coach; Bryan Durst, head varsity softball coach; Pat Newland, senior class advisor; and Bill James, junior class advisor.

The board accepted the resignation of Dawn Allen, paraprofessional, effective Jan. 8.

Joe Barnhart and Tim Clark were hired as substitute bus drivers for the 2020-21 school year.

Dawn Allen and Sandra Kovach were approved as substitute aids for the 2020-21 school year.

Shandi Sargent was hired as an after school virtual tutor for the 2020-21 school year, retroactive to Jan. 8.

In other business, the board,

Approved the minutes of the Jan. 6, organizational and regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education.

Approved the financial reports for the month of January as submitted.

Approved an amendment to the permanent appropriation resolution and to certify additional revenue to the Meigs County Auditor.

Approved Section 3 of Amended Substitute House Bill 409 of the 133rd General Assembly, signed by Governor DeWine on or about Jan. 7. The Eastern Local School District Board of Education authorized the employment of substitute teachers, as-needed, who do not hold a post-secondary degree but who do have an associate’s degree or its equivalent, as otherwise required pursuant to Ohio law and regulations, including Ohio Revised Code 3319.226 and 3319.30, Ohio Administrative Code Section 3301-23-44, and/or Board Policy, provided that all other applicable requirements and procedures, including successful completion of a criminal background check and evidence of a non-renewable temporary substitute teaching license issued by the Ohio Department of Education, have been satisfied. This is a temporary resolution of the Eastern Local School District Board of Education, and the authority granted by this resolution extends from Feb. 18,through June 30, 2021.

Approved an agreement between Athens Meigs Educational Service Center Governing Board and Eastern Local School District Board of Education regarding a contract for transportation services.

Approved the memorandum of understanding between Eastern Local School District Board of Education and Eastern Local Education Association regarding COVID leave.

Approved the memorandum of understanding between Eastern Local School District Board of Education and Ohio Association of Public Employees, Local #448 regarding COVID leave.

Set Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. for the date and time of the next regular meeting of the Eastern Local Board of Education in the elementary library conference room.