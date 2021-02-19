Meigs Board approves spring coaching hires

ROCKSPRINGS — The Meigs Local Board of Education approved spring coaching hires during the recent regular meeting.

Jeff Wayland was hired as the head varsity baseball coach for the 2021 season. Varsity baseball assistant coaches hired for the season were Steve Wood, assistant varsity coach and Eddie Fife Jr., volunteer assistant varsity coach.

Dave Barr was hired as the head track and field coach for the high school for the 2021 season. Assistant Track and Field Coaches for the 2021 season approved by the board included, Michael Kennedy, high school assistant track and field coach; Amy Perrin, high school assistant track and field coach; Tim Lewis, middle school head track and field coach.

Bryan Swann was hired as the head softball coach at Meigs High School for the 2021 season. Destinee Blackwell was hired as the junior varsity softball coach for the 2021 season.

Tom Cremeans was hired as the middle school golf coach for the 2021 season.

In other business, the board,

Approved to hire Spencer Kummer as a substitute teacher for the 2020-2021 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved to hire Glenn Hudson as a substitute custodian for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year, pending completion of all administrative requirements.

Approved the minutes of the Jan. 27 regular meeting as submitted.

Approved the financial report for the month of January 2021 as submitted.

Approved the bills for payment for the month of January 2021.

Set Wednesday, Feb. 24,at 6:30 p.m. at the central office for the next regular meeting of the Meigs Local Board of Education.