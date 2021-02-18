Virtual career fair planned

OHIO VALLEY —A virtual career fair is planned for next week to help those impacted by COVID-19.

Traditionally, a regional career fair is held in person around this time each year, but due to COVID-19 the event is being held virtually.

According to a news release from the Area 14 Workforce Development Board, “To aid the local businesses as they work to reopen and stay open, Ohio Southeast is hosting OH•Zone, a Virtual Career Fair, on February 24, 2021 from 10am to 2pm on Brazen.com.”

The goal is to help Ohioans, especially those who have been impacted by COVID-19, find employment while helping regional employers build a qualified, motivated workforce.

Co-sponsors for the event include: Area 14 Workforce Development Board, Ohio Means Jobs Athens, Meigs, and Perry Counties, and HireBoom!

“The virtual career fair will help to connect prospective employees and local companies to meet local workforce needs,” said Kara Willis of Ohio Southeast.

This fully virtual, online event will feature several Ohio Companies with a variety of local job opportunities in the Southeast Ohio Area. Participating employers will have virtual booths featuring open positions at varying experience levels.

“Our goal is to connect area businesses with active jobseekers in a safe online environment that allows for live personal interaction,” said Laurie McKnight, Area 14 Workforce Board Director.

Job seekers are encouraged to register for the event and upload their resumes early. This allows them to display their qualifications, explore the available opportunities, learn more about the participating companies, and sign up for helpful reminders prior to the event. On the day of the event, job seekers can login to brazen.com and chat or speak with multiple participating employers from the comfort of their computers or mobile devices.

Job Seekers can register for the OH•Zone event at https://hireboom.work/ohzone14

Information provided by the Area 14 Workforce Development Board.