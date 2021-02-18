Mason County returns to ‘green’ on state map… Gallia reports three new cases

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County returned to “green” on the West Virginia COVID-19 County Alert System map on Thursday as the county’s percent of positivity fell to 2.92 percent. According to Ohio Valley Publishing reports, Mason County was last designated “green” on Nov. 8, 2020.

After reporting zero new cases in the county on Wednesday, four new cases were reported in Mason County by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported three new cases in Gallia County on Thursday.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,166 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s update. This is an increase of three since Wednesday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 45 deaths, 129 hospitalizations, and 1,999 presumed recovered individuals (six new) as of Thursday.

On Thursday, the Gallia County Health Department, in a Facebook post, reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths. Those deaths have previously been reported by Ohio Valley Publishing and are part of the 45 total deaths listed above.

Age ranges for the 2,163 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 282 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 351 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 291 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 312 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 322 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 275 cases (25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 184 cases (35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 149 cases (1 new case, 37 hospitalizations, 24 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The health department reported 57 active cases and 1,354 total cases (1,217 confirmed, 137 probable) since April, as part of Wednesday’s update. There have been a total of 31 deaths, 1,266 recovered cases (26 new), and 67 hospitalizations since April. The Meigs County Health Department typically updates local case data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Age ranges for the 1,354 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 49 cases

10-19 — 125 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 192 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 168 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 197 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 188 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 198 cases (17 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 147 cases (22 hospitalizations, 10 deaths)

80-89 — 60 cases (9 hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 963 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,746 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, four more than Wednesday. Of those, 1,700 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,746 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 40 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 141 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 290 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 251 cases (2 new confirmed cases, plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 255 cases (2 new confirmed cases, plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths)

60-69 — 219 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 208 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Thursday, Mason County was designated as “green” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 14.01 on Thursday with a 2.92 percent positivity rate. Mason County had been gold and yellow in recent days. Mason County had been red as recently as mid-January. Surrounding counties are gold, yellow and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,282 new cases on Thursday (21-day average of 3,032). There were 98 new deaths (21-day average of 267), 173 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 156) and 28 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, a total of 1,369,627 people in Ohio have started the vaccination process, which is 11.72 percent of the state’s population. Of those, 539,023 (4.61 percent of the population) have completed the process.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 128,760 cases with 2,236 deaths. There was an increase of 355 cases from Wednesday and 11 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,090,402 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.53 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.38 percent. There are 10,088 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Thursday 255,950 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 149,889 people have been fully vaccinated.

Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia reports three new cases