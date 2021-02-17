The ‘Cause Connector’

NELSONVILLE — Cause Connector was developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio as a new way to give to communities and causes residents care about, including those in Meigs County.

Cause Connector is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio’s communities.

According to a news release on behalf of Cause Connector and local charitable organizations, donors can easily search for projects serving local communities, including Meigs County, across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services.

“We created Cause Connector to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others, and Cause Connector is a new technology designed to support their success.”

Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

Cause Connector was built with the philanthropy gap in mind so that donors can help to fund projects that need their support in the region right now while also building resources for future projects. Gifts made on Cause Connector will support a project that is ready to launch now as well as future projects through endowments dedicated to Appalachian Ohio’s communities.

You can also support long-term resources for the Meigs County community with a gift to the Meigs County Community Fund on Cause Connector. Gifts to the Meigs County Community Fund are eligible for a special matching opportunity.

Nonprofits on Cause Connector have until April 9 to receive funding to make their projects possible. Gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org and will receive match to increase the impact of their gift during this inaugural round of Cause Connector.

About the Meigs County Community Fund

The Meigs County Community Fund was created in 2011 to increase and advance philanthropic activities in Meigs County. The Meigs County Community Fund works to attract philanthropic resources in the form of gifts, grants, or bequests to benefit the broader community.

Meigs County Community Fund grant recipients are pictured during the 2019 MCCF Gala. The new Cause Connector website helps link donors to projects through the community fund and Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. https://www.mydailysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/14/2021/02/web1_5.5-MCCF-1.2_ne20195384410752-1.jpg Meigs County Community Fund grant recipients are pictured during the 2019 MCCF Gala. The new Cause Connector website helps link donors to projects through the community fund and Foundation for Appalachian Ohio. File photo

Website links donors to projects