Seven new cases reported across area… Meigs vaccine clinic rescheduled for Wednesday

OHIO VALLEY — One new COVID-19 case was reported in Mason County on Tuesday with six cases reported in Gallia County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported one additional case of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health reported six new cases in Gallia County on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic which had been scheduled for Tuesday was rescheduled for Wednesday due to the weather and road conditions.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,158 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s update. This is an increase of six since Monday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths, 128 hospitalizations, and 1,984 presumed recovered individuals (12 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 2,158 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 282 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 350 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 289 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 312 cases (7 hospitalizations, 1 death)

50-59 — 321 cases (15 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

60-69 — 273 cases (2 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

70-79 — 184 cases (1 new case, 35 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

80-plus — 147 cases (1 new case, 36 hospitalizations, 24 total deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 75 active cases and 1,346 total cases (1,209 confirmed, 137 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update. There have been a total of 31 deaths, 1,240 recovered cases, and 67 hospitalizations since April.

The Meigs County Health Department typically updates local case data on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week.

Age ranges for the 1,348 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 49 cases

10-19 — 126 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 192 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 167 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 197 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 185 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 191 cases ( 17 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

70-79 — 145 cases (22 hospitalizations, 10 deaths)

80-89 — 59 cases (9 hospitalizations, 14 deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 963 COVID-19 vaccinations since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,742 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, one more than Monday. Of those, 1,696 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,742 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 38 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 141 cases (plus 3 probable case)

20-29 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

30-39 — 290 cases (plus 10 probable cases)

40-49 — 249 cases (plus 9 probable cases)

50-59 — 253 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

60-69 — 219 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths)

70+ — 210 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County was designated as “gold” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 17.24 on Tuesday with a 4.00 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 2,026 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 3,351). There were 59 new deaths (21-day average of 267), 104 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 165) and 10 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 17) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 128,117 cases with 2,216 deaths. There was an increase of 228 cases from Monday and four new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,072,362 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.55 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 3.18 percent. There are 10,969 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday 252,098 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 144,250 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

