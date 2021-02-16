Project RISE recognized with Compass Award

OHIO VALLEY —The Athens-Meigs Educational Service Center’s Project RISE has been recognized with the state treasurer’s Compass Award for February.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague recently announced Compass Award honorees for the month in a press release. The monthly recognition program commends organizations, programs, and individuals across the state who are working to guide Ohioans toward financial literacy and empowerment.

“There are people and organizations throughout the Buckeye State who are working tirelessly to prepare young Ohioans for the future,” said Treasurer Sprague. “By developing and deploying innovative approaches to financial literacy education, they’re ensuring that today’s students have the knowledge and skill sets necessary to meet the challenges of tomorrow. The Compass Award program recognizes the hard work of those who are moving the needle and helping Ohioans reach their financial and career goals.”

Athens-Meigs ESC Career Pathways Specialist Hannah Kilbride explained that the program focuses on “connecting our local community with students to build a more cohesive and prosperous community.”

”We provide community and career connected learning opportunities for students, businesses, and educational partners to foster stronger initiative, skills, and relationships. We serve Athens, Meigs, Southern Perry and Vinton Counties. The community and career connected learning opportunities that we provide include job shadowing, career coaching, internships, an ambassador program, and career/community exposure events,” explained Kilbride.

In Meigs County, Project RISE has been working with the local school districts since the fall of 2018.

“Since then there have been relationships made and we have worked closely with their Business Advisory Group named MC3. This group has worked to create a community led job shadowing program. Project RISE is currently working with about eight students from Meigs County to provide job shadowing, career coaching and a paid internship (through a partnership with Rural Action),” added Kilbride.

“We host monthly virtual career panels for students and teachers to participate in and work to create new collaborations daily,” said Kilbride.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic much of the recent events and programming has been taking place virtually.

For more on Project RISE visit https://sites.google.com/athensmeigs.com/project-rise/home.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, students visited Bob's Market as part of Project RISE. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, students visited Meigs County EMS as part of Project RISE.