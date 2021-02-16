For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 11
0054 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash with injury on to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol.
0556 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic ciolence call on Shepard Road, Rutland. After speaking with the alleged victim, it was determined no crime was committed.
1150 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Sorden Road, Long Bottom for a well being check. Contact was made with a male and it was determined he was fine.
1349 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well being check on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. It was determined the male was fine.
1609 hours — Deputies attempted to serve civil papers on Texas Road, Pomeroy.
1642 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Bone Hollow Road, Middleport. After speaking with the parties involved it was determined a crime was not committed.
1916 hours — Deputies spoke to a female who asked to speak with deputies via phone call reference to a domestic complaint.
2109 hours — Deputies arrested Terry Bell on Bone Hollow Road, Middleport. Bell was arrested on a indictment from the Meigs County Common Pleas Court for abduction.
2214 hours — Deputies transported a prisoner to the Gallia County Jail; the male prisoner is being held on a active indictment from Meigs County Common Pleas Court.
Feb. 12
0008 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 124 in Rutland; a citation was issued for possessing drug paraphernalia.
0234 hours — Deputies responded to Painter Ridge for a suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was located and deemed everything was fine.
0749 hours — Deputies assisted the Middleport Police Department on a domestic complaint on Ash Street.
1013 hours — Deputies transported a male prisoner from the Washington County Jail to a court arraignment.
1022 hours — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Bashan Road near Lion’s Den Road for three days. The officer left a message for the owner of the vehicle.
1747 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Price Strong Road to investigate a potential temporary protection order violation; it was determined that no violation had occurred.
2128 hours — Deputies responded to Enterprise Road on a neighbor dispute; a report was taken.
Feb. 13
0219 hours — Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle sitting at Eastern High School. The subject was found to be using their phone.
1241 hours — Deputies investigated a possible theft on Bradbury Road.
1449 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Mile Hill Road on a domestic complaint; the parties were separated, and a report was taken.
1825 hours — Deputies were dispatched to assist a tractor trailer delivering propane for traffic control on State Route 7, Pomeroy.
1918 hours — Deputies responded to a medical alert on Clark Road, Pomeroy. An elderly female was found to have fallen; EMS responded.
1946 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Hog Hollow in Racine on a domestic dispute.
2041 hours — Deputies responded top Hog Hollow Road in Racine on a domestic complaint; it was determined no crime was committed.
2118 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Re-Up and Stuff store in Darwin for a suspicious vehicle; everything was deemed to be okay.
Feb. 14
0007 hours — Deputies responded to assist the Pomeroy Police Department on a traffic stop involving a DUI.
0125 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street in Pomeroy; a warning was given.
0130 hours — Deputies responded to Condor Street in Pomeroy to assist the Pomeroy Police Department on a traffic stop.
0232 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Reedsville on State Route 681 for a disabled vehicle.
0254 hours – Deputies were dispatched to Side Hill Road on a criminal trespassing complaint; report taken.
0343 hours — Deputies located a male walking along County Road 5. The male declined a ride to his residence.
1334 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a possible theft on State Route 124, Racine.
1745 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Hog Hollow pertaining to a possible protection order violation.
2123 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Tupper Plains for a suspicious vehicle.
2259 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Tackerville Road on a residential burglar alarm, the residence was found to be unsecured. Deputies secured the residence at the homeowner’s request.