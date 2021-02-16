For the record: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 11

0054 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash with injury on to assist the Ohio Highway Patrol.

0556 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic ciolence call on Shepard Road, Rutland. After speaking with the alleged victim, it was determined no crime was committed.

1150 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Sorden Road, Long Bottom for a well being check. Contact was made with a male and it was determined he was fine.

1349 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a well being check on State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains. It was determined the male was fine.

1609 hours — Deputies attempted to serve civil papers on Texas Road, Pomeroy.

1642 hours — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Bone Hollow Road, Middleport. After speaking with the parties involved it was determined a crime was not committed.

1916 hours — Deputies spoke to a female who asked to speak with deputies via phone call reference to a domestic complaint.

2109 hours — Deputies arrested Terry Bell on Bone Hollow Road, Middleport. Bell was arrested on a indictment from the Meigs County Common Pleas Court for abduction.

2214 hours — Deputies transported a prisoner to the Gallia County Jail; the male prisoner is being held on a active indictment from Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Feb. 12

0008 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on State Route 124 in Rutland; a citation was issued for possessing drug paraphernalia.

0234 hours — Deputies responded to Painter Ridge for a suspicious vehicle. A vehicle was located and deemed everything was fine.

0749 hours — Deputies assisted the Middleport Police Department on a domestic complaint on Ash Street.

1013 hours — Deputies transported a male prisoner from the Washington County Jail to a court arraignment.

1022 hours — Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle that had been parked along Bashan Road near Lion’s Den Road for three days. The officer left a message for the owner of the vehicle.

1747 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Price Strong Road to investigate a potential temporary protection order violation; it was determined that no violation had occurred.

2128 hours — Deputies responded to Enterprise Road on a neighbor dispute; a report was taken.

Feb. 13

0219 hours — Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle sitting at Eastern High School. The subject was found to be using their phone.

1241 hours — Deputies investigated a possible theft on Bradbury Road.

1449 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Mile Hill Road on a domestic complaint; the parties were separated, and a report was taken.

1825 hours — Deputies were dispatched to assist a tractor trailer delivering propane for traffic control on State Route 7, Pomeroy.

1918 hours — Deputies responded to a medical alert on Clark Road, Pomeroy. An elderly female was found to have fallen; EMS responded.

1946 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Hog Hollow in Racine on a domestic dispute.

2041 hours — Deputies responded top Hog Hollow Road in Racine on a domestic complaint; it was determined no crime was committed.

2118 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Re-Up and Stuff store in Darwin for a suspicious vehicle; everything was deemed to be okay.

Feb. 14

0007 hours — Deputies responded to assist the Pomeroy Police Department on a traffic stop involving a DUI.

0125 hours — Deputies initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street in Pomeroy; a warning was given.

0130 hours — Deputies responded to Condor Street in Pomeroy to assist the Pomeroy Police Department on a traffic stop.

0232 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Reedsville on State Route 681 for a disabled vehicle.

0254 hours – Deputies were dispatched to Side Hill Road on a criminal trespassing complaint; report taken.

0343 hours — Deputies located a male walking along County Road 5. The male declined a ride to his residence.

1334 hours — Deputies were dispatched to a possible theft on State Route 124, Racine.

1745 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Hog Hollow pertaining to a possible protection order violation.

2123 hours — Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar General in Tupper Plains for a suspicious vehicle.

2259 hours — Deputies were dispatched to Tackerville Road on a residential burglar alarm, the residence was found to be unsecured. Deputies secured the residence at the homeowner’s request.