Two deaths reported for Gallia… 47 total new cases for tri-county

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional deaths were reported in Gallia County over the weekend, as well as 47 total new cases throughout the tri-county.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) has reported two additional deaths in Gallia County since Friday. One individual was in the 60-69 year age range and the other was in the 80 year plus range.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 16 new cases in Mason County since Friday.

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 2,152 cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s update. This is an increase of 15 since Friday’s update.

ODH has reported a total of 44 deaths (two new), 128 hospitalizations (one new), and 1,972 presumed recovered individuals (37 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 2,152 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 282 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 350 cases (1 new case, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 287 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 312 cases (3 new cases, 7 hospitalizations, 1 total death)

50-59 — 321 cases (4 new cases, 15 hospitalizations (1 new), 2 total deaths)

60-69 — 271 cases (3 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 5 total deaths (1 new))

70-79 — 183 cases (1 new case, 35 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 12 total deaths)

80-plus — 146 cases (36 hospitalizations, 5 new deaths, 24 total deaths (1 new))

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases from Feb. 13-15 as part of Monday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 75 active cases and 1,346 total cases (1,209 confirmed, 137 probable) since April, as part of Monday’s update. There have been a total of 31 deaths, 1,240 recovered cases (37 new), and 67 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,348 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 49 cases

10-19 — 126 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 192 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 167 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 197 cases (3 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 185 cases (4 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 191 cases (6 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 4 total deaths)

70-79 — 145 cases (2 new cases, 22 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 10 total deaths)

80-89 — 59 cases (9 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 14 total deaths )

90-99 — 28 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

To date, the Meigs County Health Department has administered 963 COVID-19 vaccinations (208 additional) since Dec. 29.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday. Meigs now meets the indicator for “outpatient visits” which it previously had not met.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,741 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 16 more than Friday. Of those, 1,695 are confirmed cases and 46 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 36 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,741 COVID-19 cases reported in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 38 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

10-19 — 141 cases (plus 3 probable case, 3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 296 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 290 cases (plus 10 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 249 cases (plus 9 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 252 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 3 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 219 cases (plus 5 probable case, 6 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 210 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 27 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

On Monday, Mason County was designated as “yellow” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 18.86 on Monday with a 3.87 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are gold.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 1,915 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 3,458). There were 48 new deaths (21-day average of 268), 79 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 174) and 6 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 127,889 cases with 2,212 deaths. There was an increase of 1,002 cases from Friday, and 301 new cases in the last 24 hours, and 12 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 2,065,565 lab tests have been completed, with a 5.56 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 5.19 percent. There are 11,683 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday 250,646 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 140,540 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

